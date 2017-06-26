Nigeria: DSS Arrests Boko Haram Commander, 20 Others in Kano

Kano — A sting operation by DSS operatives in Kano yesterday, led to the arrest of a top Boko Haram commander, and 20 other suspects.

The Director, Kano local office of DSS, Alhassan Muhammad, said the 48-hour operation neutralised what would have been a bloody Eid Fitr in Kano.

Muhammad disclosed that the combat operations carried out jointly with the Police, led to the arrest of a Boko Haram Unit Commander, who was also in charge of Kano, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

The Director revealed that "arms and ammunition, primed Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, were recovered from the suspects' hideouts in the state."

Vanguard recalled that DSS, Friday, said it uncovered a plot by suspected terrorists to attack Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and Maiduguri during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The secret service said two suspects were arrested in Sokoto in connection with the plot in the early hours of Friday.