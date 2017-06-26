Nigeria: 30, 000 Applicants Register for Second N-Power in Kwara

Ilorin — More than 30,000 unemployed youths have registered in the ongoing second phase of the Federal Government's N-Power scheme in Kwara State.

The applicants cut across the 16 local government areas of the state consequent upon the sensitisation programme floated by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, Mr. Saka Babatunde, in the last few days.

Babatunde disclosed this in Ilorin at the weekend at a continuous sensitisation programme organised for participants and prospective applicants in the second phase of the scheme.

The governor's aide noted that although Kwara was still below expectation in terms of the number of the applicants, the recent development was a manifestation of the awareness created by the state government.

With the figures of applicants in the current phase, the SSA disclosed that Kwara had assumed seventh position on the list of states with high number of applicants.

He said the N-Power scheme was designed to help young Nigerians to acquire and develop life-long skills to become solution providers in their communities and to become players in the domestic and global markets. The SSA pointed out that the first and second phases of the programme were targeted at Nigeria's critical needs in education, agriculture, technology, creative, construction and artisanal industries.