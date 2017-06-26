Nigeria: Kaduna Spends N6.5 Billion On School Infrastructure

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government said it has expended N6.5 billion on infrastructural development in schools in the Southern Senatorial district.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Andrew Nok disclosed this at Government Girls Science School, Kwoi, in the southern part of the state while inaugurating the distribution of textbooks to secondary schools in the area.

He said N200 million was spent on phase one renovation of the GGSS Kwoi; explaining that the money was spent on renovation and provision of other infrastructure in the school to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Addressing the issue of school infrastructure, he said it was key to enhancing the standard of education as well as students' performance.

He assured that all schools would be renovated and provided with chairs and other facilities that would ensure quality teaching. He also said that all laboratories in secondary schools would be modernised.

"We are making efforts to provide all the needed facilities to enhance teaching and learning in our schools. We will no longer have multi-user laboratories but specific laboratories for all science subjects in our schools," he said, adding that the books distributed to secondary schools cover all core subjects and were procured at the cost of N600 million.

Responding, the Principal of the school, Mrs Ruth Dowoh, thanked the state government for its intervention in education.