South Africa: How Drugs (And Alcohol) Kill - and It's Not What You Think It Is

analysis

Drug users are harmed more by the actions of law enforcement personnel, the criminal justice system, health practices and stigma than the harms caused by the use of the drug itself. Assessing what constitutes appropriate regulating respect to alcohol and other drugs will be something that South Africa and other societies need to consider very carefully. By ZANE DANGOR.

I would like to locate a discussion on measures to reduce alcohol harms within the overall context of regulations of controlled or potentially harmful substances. The regulations of controlled substances are uneven across the world and are, in most cases, determined by politics rather than science. The science versus politics polemic applies to alcohol as much as it does to other drugs that are completely prohibited by law.

Despite science catching up with alcohol and the harms it can cause, alcohol is celebrated, marketed and populations are generally encouraged to use it socially and even for health reasons. Conversely, all other drugs are demonised and their users jailed and stigmatised, and societies are subjected to violence by the state through the "war on drugs" and by gangs seeking to maintain monopolies and market share over illegal drugs in the illegal economy....