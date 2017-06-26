South Africa: Sharks Blow As Botha Suspended

Sharks lock Ruan Botha has been suspended for three matches following a disciplinary hearing after his red card in the match between South Africa 'A' and the French Barbarians at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday evening.

Botha was red carded in the 39th minute of the match when which he "charged into a ruck dangerously, leading with the arm and shoulder making contact with the opponent's face."

The player admitted foul play and agreed that the issue of a red card was appropriate.

Judicial Officer, Mike Hamlin of England, ruled the transgression to be in the mid-range of seriousness, which carries a six-week suspension.

However, because of Botha's good disciplinary record and other mitigating factors, the sanction was reduced by three weeks.

Taking into consideration that the Sharks have a bye on the weekend of July 8, Botha is free to play again on July 24, meaning he will miss the next three matches for his franchise.

Botha will miss the Sharks' Super Rugby matches against the Bulls (Friday, June 30) and Lions (Saturday, July 15) as well as their quarter-final against a yet-to-be-determined team.

Source: Sport24