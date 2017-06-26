23 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scorpio and Amabhungane #GuptaLeaks - Direct Evidence Gupta Henchmen Prepared Fake Race-Baiting Tweets

Scorpio has previously exposed how the Guptas and their British PR firm Bell Pottinger make use of fake social media profiles to disseminate a counter-narrative of "white monopoly capital" in order to defend their operations in South Africa. For those yet to be convinced, there is direct evidence from the #GuptaLeaks emails of one of the family's lieutenants composing tweets for broadcast by fabricated Twitter accounts. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

Haranath Ghosh's LinkedIn profile lists him as head of sales and marketing for Infinity Media Networks, the media arm of the Guptas' business which includes TV station ANN7 and newspaper The New Age. But he has also held another job, serving as the Gupta family spokesperson on occasions in the past when Gupta actions have required spinning.

Evidence from the #GuptaLeaks emails shows, however, that it was not just the Guptas that Ghosh composed statements for. On at least one occasion, Ghosh also fabricated tweets to be sent out via the Guptas' army of fake bots.

In September 2015, former Business Day editor Peter Bruce penned a column for the Sunday Times questioning President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane's close relationship with the Gupta family.

The Guptas evidently felt that the...

