Congo-Kinshasa: DRC-SA Talks - Zuma Unlikely to Pressure Kabila to Go to the Polls

Photo: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma holding a tête-à-tête with President Joseph Kabila Kabange of the Democratic Republic of Congo during his official visit to South Africa to attend the 10th session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission (BNC). The Bi-National Commission, which will be co-chaired by the two Heads of State, is aimed at further deepening bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.

analysis

Observers and many of the Congolese diaspora in South Africa are hoping that President Jacob Zuma will tell DRC President Joseph Kabila it is time to go when they meet in Pretoria on Sunday. But this is unlikely. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Kabila's constitutionally-mandated second term expired last December but he remained in office, insisting that the DRC couldn't hold elections because its voters roll was out of date. That provoked deadly clashes and at the end of the month the church brokered a deal whereby elections would be held this year and Kabila would then retire.

But Kabila shows no signs of sticking to the deal and has suggested he never agreed to it. Members of the Congolese diaspora in South Africa have vowed to mount protests on Sunday against Kabila.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and her officials on Saturday appeared to dash any hopes that the Congolese opposition might have that Pretoria would put the squeeze on Kabila to vacate office this year.

On the contrary Nkoana-Mashabane sympathised with the DRC, saying that foreigners also thought they needed to "assist" the ANC in determining the outcome of its presidential elective conference in December.

She was speaking at the...