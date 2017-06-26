25 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: DRC-SA Talks - Zuma Unlikely to Pressure Kabila to Go to the Polls

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma holding a tête-à-tête with President Joseph Kabila Kabange of the Democratic Republic of Congo during his official visit to South Africa to attend the 10th session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission (BNC). The Bi-National Commission, which will be co-chaired by the two Heads of State, is aimed at further deepening bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.
analysis

Observers and many of the Congolese diaspora in South Africa are hoping that President Jacob Zuma will tell DRC President Joseph Kabila it is time to go when they meet in Pretoria on Sunday. But this is unlikely. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Kabila's constitutionally-mandated second term expired last December but he remained in office, insisting that the DRC couldn't hold elections because its voters roll was out of date. That provoked deadly clashes and at the end of the month the church brokered a deal whereby elections would be held this year and Kabila would then retire.

But Kabila shows no signs of sticking to the deal and has suggested he never agreed to it. Members of the Congolese diaspora in South Africa have vowed to mount protests on Sunday against Kabila.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and her officials on Saturday appeared to dash any hopes that the Congolese opposition might have that Pretoria would put the squeeze on Kabila to vacate office this year.

On the contrary Nkoana-Mashabane sympathised with the DRC, saying that foreigners also thought they needed to "assist" the ANC in determining the outcome of its presidential elective conference in December.

She was speaking at the...

More on This

Opening Remarks At 10th Session of Bi-National Commission With DRC

Opening Remarks by Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Republic of South… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.