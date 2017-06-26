Angola: Adapted Sport - Huambo Wins National Athletics Championships

The 5th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture (Mincult) is starting this Monday at Military History Museum in… Read more »

Huambo won the men's event with 28 medals (16 gold, nine silver and three bronze), while in female, Huambo got nine medals, (four gold medals, three of silver and two of bronze).

So far, over 18 editions already disputed, only two provinces, Huambo and Luanda, ever won the competition in both categories in the same edition, in the first mass game in the country in terms of sport for the disabled athletes, since its institutionalization in 1994.

