Angola: Adapted Sport - Huambo Wins National Athletics Championships

Luanda — Huambo team won on Sunday in Luanda both men and women's national adapted athletics on track championship.
So far, over 18 editions already disputed, only two provinces, Huambo and Luanda, ever won the competition in both categories in the same edition, in the first mass game in the country in terms of sport for the disabled athletes, since its institutionalization in 1994.
Huambo won the men's event with 28 medals (16 gold, nine silver and three bronze), while in female, Huambo got nine medals, (four gold medals, three of silver and two of bronze).