25 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uíge - MPLA Prepares Conditions for Investment in Private Sector

Uíge — MPLA is preparing to create an environment conducive to private sector growth if it wins this year's general elections. The intention is to make the economy produce more and create many jobs for young people, said on Saturday in Uíge, MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

João Lourenço was addressing a mass political rally, intended for his public presentation as MPLA candidate to the President of the Republic in the general elections of August 23, held in the Independence Square of Uíge province, where he has been working since Friday.

"To solve the problem of unemployment, we have to boost the economy, make our companies strong, in order to provide more jobs for Angolan citizens," he explained.

The MPLA vice president also said that the state is not the only employer in the country, despite being the largest at this time. "The day will come when it will cease to be the largest and the private sector, concretely the large, medium and small companies, will assume these responsibilities."

João Lourenço said that the main concern of the MPLA is to reduce unemployment rates in the country considerably, so that actions will be increased in a wide range of areas to provide jobs for citizens, particularly young people.

On the other hand, the candidate informed that in the mass political acts the MPLA presents what he intends to implement in Angola, after August 23, in the areas of health, education, transport, public works, diplomacy and defense.

Concerning the province of Uíge, he pledged special attention to the completion of communication ways, specifically roads, energy and water projects, education, agriculture, agriculture and livestock and industry.

During this visit to the province of Uíge, João Lourenço is accompanied by his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço, members of the MPLA Political Bureau and Central Committee.

As candidate, João Lourenço has already been presented in the provinces of Luanda (Cazenga and Viana), Cabinda, Cuando Cubango, Huambo, Zaire, Huíla, Namibe, Bié, Moxico, Cunene, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bengo and Uíge, missing Benguela and Lunda Norte provinces.

