South Africa: City of Cape Town Warns of Further, Intensified Water Restrictions

Theewaterskloof dam on 11 May 2017.

The City of Cape Town is preparing for the imminent implementation of intensified water restrictions, water and waste services mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said on Monday.

The envisaged Level 4b restrictions would adjust the water usage target down from 600 million litres per day to 500 million litres.

Consumption levels were currently at 630 million litres a day, amid critically low dam levels and great uncertainty about rainfall.

Dam storage levels were at 24.5%, but because the last 10% was mostly not useable, it meant levels effectively stood at 14.5%.

The city asked that citizens use less than 100l of water per person per day, whether at home, work or elsewhere.

It would continue to target excessive users.

"As we do not know how rainfall will pan out, we need to make sure that we save water while we have it. I know that many of us are doing everything in our power to use less water and I know it is difficult to keep on saving water, especially when the rain falls and the temperature drops, but we cannot afford to let our guard down," said Limberg.

It may take a few seasons of normal rainfall for dams to recover.

The city was expecting "an even tougher summer in 2018".

Residents could send queries or report contraventions of the water restrictions to water@capetown.gov.za or send an SMS to 31373.

When reported contraventions, people should provide evidence to assist the city's enforcement efforts.

Source: News24