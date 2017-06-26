Lesotho: Water and Sanitation Hosts Second Briefing Session of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) today hosted the second briefing session in South Africa on the second phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The LHWP is a critical source of water for the province of Gauteng, ensuring that the wheels of the South African economy continue turning.

The event saw a huge turnout of the prospective contractors interested in Phase II of the LHWC. This shows that both South African and Lesotho business people are intent on participating in the project. It was also important that contractors understood that this was not a tendering session, and that non-attendance would not compromise anyone contractor in determining whether they participate in the project or not.

Addressing the session on behalf of the Director-General of the DWS, Mr Dan Mashitisho, the Chief Director responsible for Integrated Water Resources Planning, Mr. Livhuwani Mabuda, reflected on the importance of the project. He made the point that Phases I A & B of the project continues to have a positive impact mon the socio-economic development of both countries.

In addition to providing supplies to the Vaal River System the project is envisaged to give support to the Orange, Caledon systems, as well as Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay in different ways,

"We want to see new players and experts evolve out of Phase II. Young people want to benefit from the roll out of this project. We want new ventures, companies, collaborations to follow; new capacities and capabilities must evolve," Mabuda said.

"The turn out that we see today implies that people do want to contribute positively to the development of our two countries, looking at benefits that will be seen over a distant future," Mabuda concluded.

The Chief Delegate of the RSA, Mr. Bheki Nkosi, impressed upon the attendees that "the project lies within the RSA National Development Plan, Vision 2030. As such we commit completely that at the end of the project, the people of Lesotho must be better off than before the project came into being. Our commitment is to ensure that economic development and social upliftment remain critical for the people of Lesotho. It is important that women, the young and those with disabilities participate in the process of ensuring sustainable development and continue to be empowered accordingly".

The attendance at the briefing sessions has been very encouraging and it does seem to indicate a huge appetite for participation in this Phase II of the LHWP.

