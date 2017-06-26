South Africa: Rural Western Cape Residents Not Left Behind in Health Services

analysis

Over and above the good work that HealthNet services does, we were still faced with the further challenge of patients waiting in unsafe waiting areas for the transport. We have since identified safe areas where patients can wait for the transport. We achieved this with the help of community consultation. Our hard-working district staff have been working tirelessly to ensure that all pick-up points are indeed safe. By NOMAFRENCH MBOMBO.

No one is left behind in the delivery of health services in the Western Cape including rural residents. Our focus is patient-centred-care and ensuring that those we serve are indeed our first priority. Giving access to quality health care is our core business and we endeavour to improve patient experience.

It was therefore crucial that we listen and ensure that rural residents who struggle to access health services at district and central hospital level are heard.

We have now expanded and improved our HealthNet service. This service provides transport from rural areas to referral facilities in bigger centres. This ensures equal access of health care services to all Western Cape Province residents. We have approximately 230 pick-up points across the province, picking up 150,000 patients per annum and we have...