Liberia: Case-Liberia Launched

A local educational group, Collective Actions for Sustainable and Transparent Education (CASE)-Liberia, has been launched in the country.

Speaking at the launching program, CASE-Liberia Chief Executive Officer and founder Andrew A. Don said his group was established to promote quality, transparent and sustainable education in Liberia from a community level to a larger society.

Don said study shows that many kids have been victimized in acquiring adequate and quality education due to the lack of financial support from parents and or relatives, which has caused them to gain little or no education, thereby becoming societal liabilities.

He said because of this, CASE-Liberia was established to alleviate some of the problems faced by less fortunate kids by raising fund to support them.

Don pointed out that education is a fundamental human right and major driver of human economic development that strengthens personal integrity and shapes the society.

"In our society, the cost of education is getting high; we have overcrowded classrooms and crumbling schools, or no school at all. Books and supplies are sometimes sold instead of being given out freely. Our schools and universities or colleges charge unauthorized fees, forcing students usually girls to drop out. Grades can be bought while some teachers force students to pay for tuition outside of class and others seek sex for grades from female students," he stressed.

Against this backdrop, Don said the idea to establish CASE-Liberia, a group that will advocate for educational change in Liberia was developed.

He said his group which is non-political and non-religious is established to contribute to the educational needs of under-privileged kids by empowering them with the requisite educational materials and resources so as to gain academic sustenance and advancement.

In his keynote address, Montserrado County District #9 Representative aspirant Fubbi A. Henries said the Liberian Government needs to be pressurized in order to set standard relative to the provision of quality education at every institution especially public schools.

He said it is unacceptable for the government to set high standard for private schools while standards at public schools are very low.

Aspirant Henries said just as parents send their kids to private schools because of quality education, the same must be done at public schools.

He stressed the need for government to prioritize the education of every child to ensure that Liberia has a bright future.

Henries later donated L$15,000 as his initial contribution to CASE-Liberia initiative.