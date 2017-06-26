Liberia: 'CDC Did Not Make Us'

Barely a week after being whipped in the Montserrado County District#16 primary of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Representative Edward Forh has vowed to contest the ensuing representatives' election this October.

He said it is unfair to the people of District #16 to have a stranger represent them in the 54th legislature.

Rep. Forh said if CDC wants to replace him, the party should have picked someone who has lived with the people in the district, rather than selecting an unknown individual.

The District#16 representative spoke recently when a group of supporters pleaded with him to contest the district seat during the October elections.

Rep. Forh said the saying that CDC made him is farfetched and does not represent the fact.

According to him, prior to joining the CDC, he was already established.

"When they met him, I had my estate; when they met me, I had my master degree. When they met me, I was the acting president of AME University," Rep. Forh bragged.

Continuing, he said "we made them... we wrote speeches for them... all of the speeches they delivered including the one at AMEU, we wrote them... "

The Montserrado County lawmaker said it is an insult to the people of the district for an unknown person to represent them, adding "our people must be treated with respect."

He said come this October, he will be on the ballot paper as a candidate for the representative slot of district #16.

However, the lawmaker did not say which party ticket he will be a candidate.

Representative Forh commended the residents for their support and continuous confidence reposed in him.

Earlier, the aggrieved loyalists said they will go all out in ensuring that the party's choice, Mr. Seboe, whom they alleged got elected due to huge financial influence is defeated during the election process.

Reaffirming their support to the lawmaker, the residents indicated that Representative Forh has over the years worked studiously for the district; as such, they cannot forgo his bid based on party sentiments to vote an unknown individual.

"That Seboe man they selected is not our choice. The people who selected him will vote for him during the election. For us we are for Forh and even George Weah cannot stop that," the supporters said.

During CDC recent primary in Montserrado County, Rep. Forh was defeated by Dixon W. Seboe.