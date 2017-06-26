Liberia: 'Delinquent Borrower'

Barely two weeks after his company was indicted in an audit report of defaulting on the payment of a loan received from the Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI), Ben Sanvee is now said to have begun settling his loan arrears.

A statement issued by Liberty Party said Mr. Sanvee, on behalf of Sanvee Holding Inc., has initiated discussions with the company's creditor for the restructuring of the Company's loan.

As a result, the statement said the company has commenced repayment of the loan, making a down payment of more than 15% of the outstanding amount.

The statement said Sanvee has also taken the necessary steps to ensure that the loan repayment remains on course, avoiding any further default.

"The Executive Committee applauds Chairman Sanvee for his quick action in dealing with his family business, and removing any cloud from over his leadership of the party," the statement signed by Liberty Party Secretary General Jacob Smith said.

Sanvee recently admitted at a news conference that since the audit's revelation, it has been a tough time for him and his family.

He said his stepping aside from the party was not an act of being a coward but it was geared around his integrity.

"I have thought about and prayed about this, and in the end as they say, truth never hides. I am not resigning; the leave of absence is to take the time to restructure the loan and to make right our intentions," he said.

Sanvee said his company was not proud that the agreement was defaulted neither was its intent, but it was due to the dismal economic climate in the country.

It can be recalled that the Internal Audit Unit (IAU) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in its audit of the PSDI, accused Sanvee Holdings Inc. under which Mr. Sanvee is associated with of receiving a US$45,000 loan, but has since defaulted in servicing the loan.

The report continues: "However, on May 31, 2015, while concluding the draft report, we made further contacts, and were able to reach Mr. Benjamin Sanvee, CEO/Sanvee Holdings Inc.

The auditors said they were informed by Mr. Sanvee that the reason they did not see the business at Bong Mines Bridge as stipulated on the business file was because the business had been transferred to Sinkor, 24th Street.

When questioned on the repayment of the US$45,000 loan received from the project, Sanvee is said to have promised to call the auditors back after he shall have consulted his financial officer, something he reportedly did not do.

The report noted that disbursing loans to institutions that do not exist or cannot be located constitutes deception, integrity issue and fraud.

Meanwhile, Sanvee is said to have resumed active duty as Chairman of Liberty Party, following the end of his leave of absence.

The Liberty Party Chairman recently took leave from the party to settle his loan arrears with the Liberian Government.