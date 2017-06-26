Liberia: LEC Warns Against Power Theft

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has renewed its warning to individuals engaged in power theft to desist, as it was costing government income generated from electricity in the country.

Speaking during an engagement with residents of the South Beach and Plumkor communities, LEC Assistant Director for Planning, Edwin Fahnbulleh, said those involved in power theft are also undermining the government's campaign to electrify homes in and around Monrovia.

The community engagement in the South Beach Community in central Monrovia was held under the theme: "Building Partnership with the LEC Installation, a leader to light up a nation."

Mr. Fahnbulleh called on all community dwellers to be on the watch for individuals engaged in power theft for the betterment of the country.

"It will be unjustifiable for your friends or relatives to have current illegally when you are legally paying your light bills while they are not paying bills," he said.

According to Fahnbulleh, the LEC has the capacity to electrify every home in the city, noting that it is only required for one to apply to the Corporation to be connected.

Commenting on people posing as LEC workers who are in the constant habit of disconnecting wires from people's homes, Fahnbulleh advised the community dwellers to always ask for the proper identities of those fake LEC workers, as well as copies of their work order before allowing them to carry out the connection of wires in their community.

"All LEC workers who are on the field are given copies or copy of work order with an assigned LEC Vehicle," he said.

In remarks during the engagement, the Chair of South Beach Community, Madam Rachel Mudeh, lauded the Liberia Electricity Corporation for holding an engagement with her community, describing the exercise as an opportunity for her community members to directly interact with officials of the LEC for the first time.

She told the LEC officials that her community was totally out of electricity and appealed to the LEC to electrify the community because all of the transformers and wires were disconnected and taken away by some people posing as LEC workers.

She then assured the LEC officials that her community will work closely with the corporation to ensure that the issue of power theft is completely eradicated.