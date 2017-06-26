Liberia: 'We'll Break Corruption Chain'

'Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has assured Liberians that he remains resolved to break the chain of corruption, thereby refining the country's governance and financial management systems.

According to him, this will help to provide good education, healthcare delivery services, and social protection for all.

Ambassador Boakai said "I do feel embarrassed that every time we face our partners, we are either asking them for favor or thanking them for one we have received."

The Vice President assured the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) of his unreserved commitment to tackle the scourge of corruption in the country.

"As has been noted, vices are more conveniently perpetrated under the cover of darkness or in isolated places, strenuous efforts are made by evil doers to evade detection and eliminate evidence," he said.

Vice President Boakai indicated that as such, those who manage to witness crime are instantly viewed as threats that deserve only elimination or incapacitation.

The Liberian Vice President made the statement recently at a one-day CSOs Whistle-Blower and Witness Protection Colloquium organized by the LACC held at a local hotel in the King Gray Community in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville.

He noted that the extent to which a person witnessing crime feels safe and secure determines the extent of his or her cooperation in the effort to expose and prosecute perpetrators.

"It should therefore be simple logic for all well-intentioned fighters of corruption to lend full support to the institution of measures and safeguards to protect whistle blowers and witnesses," Vice President Boakai pointed out.

He then urged the National Legislature to accord the promulgation of the whistleblower and witness protection Acts the required full and urgent attention.

"I should, in the same breath, also remind all that our overall fight against this scourge of corruption demands the best of virtues in ourselves as foot soldiers in this fight. Put more pointedly, one who steps forth to fight a vice must himself/herself be inoculated from the habit of indulging in the same misdeeds," he noted.

According to him, to stand upright as an enforcer of anti-corruption measures, one must first be able to live a life free of corrupt practices.

He added: "We will have to live exemplary lives; otherwise we risk betraying our purpose and turning to be the proverbial fish that starts getting rotten from the head."

Vice President Boakai stressed that "only if, and when, we demonstrate our commitment to this fight by upholding such lofty moral standards can we meaningfully thank our partners, supporters and collaborators as well as urge them on in this fight."

"In all fairness, we have to acknowledge that much has been done in this effort to subdue, if not eliminate, corruption in this country," the Vice President indicated.