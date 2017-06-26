South Africa: Boks v All Blacks Tickets On Sale September 11

Following an evaluation process and the awarding of a venue safety certificate for Newlands by the City of Cape Town, the stadium will host the All Blacks for the first time since 2008 on Saturday, October 7 .

The first Test match between the Springboks and All Blacks, at Newlands, took place in 1928, with the All Blacks winning the 'Umbrella Test' 13-5.

The Rugby Championship Test this year will be the 10th encounter between the two teams at the stadium.

WP Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks was delighted to confirm that the All Blacks will run out to face the Springboks at Newlands for the first time in nine years.

"There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes to ensure that we can enjoy the spectacle of the Springboks taking on the All Blacks at Newlands once more. We are all looking forward to what should be another thrilling contest," he said.

President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, said that it is always a special occasion when the All Blacks visit Newlands.

"The rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks is something special, so it is only fitting that it be played on the grand stage of Newlands once again. We are surely in for another classic encounter," he said.

Public match tickets for the match will go on sale on Monday, September 11 .

There are no tickets currently legally on sale and ticket prices will be confirmed in due course.

Only tickets bought from wprugby.computicket.com or any Computicket outlet will be valid for the match. These are the only outlets which are licenced to sell tickets to Newlands. Tickets obtained from any other source are not valid.

Current Newlands season tickets are valid for the match, with no further action required of season ticket holders.

