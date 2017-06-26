Madagascar: President Sirleaf Salutes Madagascar, Mozambique On Independence Anniversaries

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to her colleague, the President of the Republic of Madagascar, Mr. Hery Rajaonarimampiania, on that country's 57th Independence anniversary on June 26.

The Republic of Madagascar proclaimed its independence from France as the Malagasy Republic 1960.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry release, President Sirleaf said, "It brings me delight to assure you of my government's determination to continue to strengthen the cordial relations subsisting between our two countries, in our endeavors to improve the well-being of our peoples and to lead our countries to a brighter future."

President Sirleaf has also sent a congratulatory message to her colleague, the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Mr. Armando Guebuza, on that country's 42nd Independence Anniversary on June 25.

In 1974, the revolution in Portugal restored democracy to the country and led to a change in attitude to overseas territories such as Mozambique. FRELIMO took control of Maputo, the capital, in April 1974 in a coup. Independence for Mozambique was officially declared just over a year later on June 25, 1975.