Liberia: GVL to Move Headquarters to Sinoe

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) says it will move its headquarters to Sinoe County at the end of July with several staff members in Monrovia reassigned to the new headquarters, and sub-offices in Grand Kru County. The GVL will maintain a representative office in Monrovia, a press release said yesterday.

The move is part of a longstanding plan in fulfillment of GVL's commitment, which seeks to work with Liberians to take headquarters, real industries and factories to rural communities in southeastern Liberia. As part of the move, GVL will make available transportation from Monrovia to the assigned counties and accommodation for employees.

GVL's core operation is concentrated in its concession areas in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties, in compliance with government's decentralization scheme.

The company is expecting various government services to be made more available in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties. It is the hope of GVL that banking, telecommunications, and other social services will be standardized to be able to greatly support GVL operations in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties, the release indicated.

GVL operates a mini mill with an operating capacity of 5 tons per hour. The company's main mill is expected to be commissioned in July. When completed, the mill will be the largest oil palm factory in Africa the press release stated. GVL believes oil palm - which has its origin in West Africa - is being brought home through large scale investment and with huge benefits for Liberia.

In 2009, GVL started exploring opportunities to operate in Liberia with the goal of helping the Liberian government to reduce poverty through the provision of jobs, community development, education, and health. Bearing in mind such a commitment, GVL is making hope a reality in the Liberian southeast, the release stated.

Up-to-date, GVL says it is the largest user of the Samuel Alfred Russ Port in Greenville, Sinoe County, and the biggest private sector employer in the southeast of Liberia. At least 3,600 Liberians are currently in the employ of Golden Veroleum Liberia. GVL seeks to employ 35-40,000 employees when fully developed in Liberia, the press release said.