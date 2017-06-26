26 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: MPC Revokes Kimber's Membership

By Alvin Worzi

The opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has revoked the membership of Augustine Kimber, vice chair for recruitment and mobilization, for what the party termed as misappropriation of materials and funds.

Julius T. Jaesen II, chairperson of the MPC's grievance committee, made the disclosure yesterday to newsmen in Monrovia, stressing that the party will take actions against anyone behaving contrary to its values and not demonstrating good behavior.

He said: "The expulsion was as a result of Mr. Kimber's constant involvement into acts inimical to the core values and principles upon which the party continues to exist. The party earlier warned the former MPC member but he continued to engage in said acts."

Chairman Jaesen recounted that in January of this year, Mr. Kimber signed for the party's package for the Voters Registration from the National Elections Commission without the party's knowledge and consent, adding that "The package, which included over 4,000 tags and CDs containing the different VR centers and locations, was diverted to Kimber's home instead of the party's office."

In a further attempt to get the NEC package, "The chairman of the MPC requested Kimber to return the package to the party's office upon receiving the information from the NEC, but the request did not materialize. The party learnt that Kimber already started trading the tags and CDs to individual legislative aspirants, thereby depriving us of assigning agents to the various VR centers across the country."

Jaesen alleged that in December 2016, Kimber received US$250 from the party's national chairman, John Barlone, to secure the VIP lounge at the Roberts International Airport upon the return of the party's political leader, but Kimber diverted the funds to his personal use and boycotted the arrival ceremony at the airport.

Chairman Jaesen said following these occurrences, the party's executive committee invited Kimber in the spirit of harmonizing the situation, but Kimber allegedly ended up insulting members of the committee and other party executives.

