Police arrested ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire on Monday as he prayed with University of Zimbabwe medical students, who were holding a protest over a recent fees hike.

In a video released from Harare's Avondale Police Station shortly after his arrest, Mawarire said: "I've been arrested, I'm at Avondale Police Station. I've been arrested because I addressed medical students at the University of Zimbabwe.

'Done nothing wrong'

"Why have I been arrested? I've done nothing wrong. I encouraged them and we prayed. So I've been arrested for praying with students."

Earlier, Mawarire posted videos of himself on campus addressing dozens of students who shouted and cheered and held up placards.

Mawarire told the students that the recent hike of fees from around $700 per semester to 1 500 was "an injustice".

'Fees must fall'

"It is an assault on the future of our nation and we as the protecters and owners of that future - we cannot allow it to carry on. So these fees must definitely fall."

In a statement circulated on social media, University of Zimbabwe Registrar Sergeant Chevo claimed that the students had thrown stones. He called it "behaviour that the University of Zimbabwe cannot tolerate."

Ordered off campus

All medical students were ordered to leave the campus by lunchtime on Monday, Chevo added.

In the statement, Chevo said that medical students pay $450 for a 15-week semester, and third year students $900 for a 30-week semester.

He said the students could apply for payment plans.

Mawarire is already facing charges of trying to subvert the government over his online activism. His trial is due to begin at the Harare High Court in September.

Source: News24