26 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim's #thisflag Leader Arrested for 'Praying With Students'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Evan Mawarire/Facebook
Evan Mawarire.

Police arrested ThisFlag leader Evan Mawarire on Monday as he prayed with University of Zimbabwe medical students, who were holding a protest over a recent fees hike.

In a video released from Harare's Avondale Police Station shortly after his arrest, Mawarire said: "I've been arrested, I'm at Avondale Police Station. I've been arrested because I addressed medical students at the University of Zimbabwe.

'Done nothing wrong'

"Why have I been arrested? I've done nothing wrong. I encouraged them and we prayed. So I've been arrested for praying with students."

Earlier, Mawarire posted videos of himself on campus addressing dozens of students who shouted and cheered and held up placards.

Mawarire told the students that the recent hike of fees from around $700 per semester to 1 500 was "an injustice".

'Fees must fall'

"It is an assault on the future of our nation and we as the protecters and owners of that future - we cannot allow it to carry on. So these fees must definitely fall."

In a statement circulated on social media, University of Zimbabwe Registrar Sergeant Chevo claimed that the students had thrown stones. He called it "behaviour that the University of Zimbabwe cannot tolerate."

Ordered off campus

All medical students were ordered to leave the campus by lunchtime on Monday, Chevo added.

In the statement, Chevo said that medical students pay $450 for a 15-week semester, and third year students $900 for a 30-week semester.

He said the students could apply for payment plans.

Mawarire is already facing charges of trying to subvert the government over his online activism. His trial is due to begin at the Harare High Court in September.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

'Minister Moyo A Beneficiary of Command Agriculture'

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday slammed critics of Government's Command… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.