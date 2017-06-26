26 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Martyrs Day Commemorations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Angola, Zambia, Qatar, Canada, Holland and Germany have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean community members held in Angola they donated 13,400 Dollars towards martyrs trust.

The chairman of the community, Mr. Yakob Solomon called on the participants to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors and for the sustainability of supporting families of martyrs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Zambia commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil.

Like wise, the Eritrean community members in Doha, Qatar, commemorated Martyrs Day with activities depicting the day. They also expressed conviction to sustainably contribute to augment the Martyrs trust.

The Eritrean community members in the Canadian cities of Edmonton, Hamilton and Burlington commemorated Martyrs Day with cultural activities.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean nationals residing in different cities of the Netherland donated 11,626 Euros towards martyrs trust.

The nationals residing in different cities of Germany also commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil and expressed readiness to back up the national development programs.

Eritrea

Denden Commercial School Graduates 436 Students

Denden Commercial School graduated 436 students in certificate on 24 June. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.