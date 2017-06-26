Eritrea: More Martyrs Day Commemorations

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Angola, Zambia, Qatar, Canada, Holland and Germany have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean community members held in Angola they donated 13,400 Dollars towards martyrs trust.

The chairman of the community, Mr. Yakob Solomon called on the participants to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors and for the sustainability of supporting families of martyrs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Zambia commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil.

Like wise, the Eritrean community members in Doha, Qatar, commemorated Martyrs Day with activities depicting the day. They also expressed conviction to sustainably contribute to augment the Martyrs trust.

The Eritrean community members in the Canadian cities of Edmonton, Hamilton and Burlington commemorated Martyrs Day with cultural activities.

At the commemoration event the Eritrean nationals residing in different cities of the Netherland donated 11,626 Euros towards martyrs trust.

The nationals residing in different cities of Germany also commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil and expressed readiness to back up the national development programs.