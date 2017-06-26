25 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Veneer of Legality to Disguise Total System Failure of Traditional Councils

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Rural democracy is under siege and the law is being used as a tool to attack and further marginalise the most vulnerable of South African citizens. The latest strike is the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly by the Department of Traditional Affairs in March. By AYESHA MOTALA and THIYANE DUDA.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 28 of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003, to extend the timeframes within which traditional structures are to transform. Its other purpose, according to the department, is to align the term of office of the National House of Traditional Leaders, which expires in August, with that of reconstituted traditional councils.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs would have us believe that the Bill is a step forward to advance rural democracy and preserve custom and institutions of traditional leadership. However, many concerns and questions about the Bill were raised in a meeting convened by the committee in Parliament on 13 June for stakeholders to make oral submissions.

This Bill is not just a "technical" or a "stopgap" measure - it has far-reaching consequences for the lives of rural citizens,...

South Africa

DRC Immigrants Protest Against Kabila Visit

A small but vocal group of Congolese immigrants protested outside the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.