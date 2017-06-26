South Africa: A Veneer of Legality to Disguise Total System Failure of Traditional Councils

analysis

Rural democracy is under siege and the law is being used as a tool to attack and further marginalise the most vulnerable of South African citizens. The latest strike is the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly by the Department of Traditional Affairs in March. By AYESHA MOTALA and THIYANE DUDA.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 28 of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003, to extend the timeframes within which traditional structures are to transform. Its other purpose, according to the department, is to align the term of office of the National House of Traditional Leaders, which expires in August, with that of reconstituted traditional councils.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs would have us believe that the Bill is a step forward to advance rural democracy and preserve custom and institutions of traditional leadership. However, many concerns and questions about the Bill were raised in a meeting convened by the committee in Parliament on 13 June for stakeholders to make oral submissions.

This Bill is not just a "technical" or a "stopgap" measure - it has far-reaching consequences for the lives of rural citizens,...