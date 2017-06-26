Eritrea: Denden Commercial School Graduates 436 Students

Asmara — Denden Commercial School graduated 436 students in certificate on 24 June.

The students out of which 72% are female students were graduated in Book Keeping, Secretarial Science, Material Management and Library Science.

The Director of the school, Mr. Daniel Jambo called on the graduates to practically upgrade their skills and live up to expectations in the national development endeavors.

Mr. Tesfai Seyum, D.G. of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, said that the government is heavily investing to nurture youth that will efficiently participate in the nation building process.

Differen awards were handed over by different government officials to outstanding students.