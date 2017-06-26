Botswana: President Khama Visits Masire Family

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama visited the Masire family Sunday afternoon to pay his respects and discuss memorial service and funeral arrangements.

President Khama is expected to pay national tribute of the late former president, Sir Ketumile Masire at the state funeral to be held at GooMotebejana ward in Kanye on Thursday.

Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi will pay tribute to the late Sir Ketumile at a memorial service to be held to be held at the University of Botswana tomorrow.

The Masire family told President Khama that they intended to have most of the tributes done at the memorial services in order to shorten the funeral programme.

President Khama also assured the Masire family of his full support and the family in turn thanked him.

President Khama was accompanied by Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi and Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration permanent secretary, Ms Kebonye Moepeng.

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, Mr Duma Boko and Mr Moeti Mohwasa also visited the Masire family.

Sir Ketumile's body will lie in state at the National Assembly today from 6am until 6pm to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Government spokesperson, Dr Jeff Ramsay said in an interview after President Khama's visit that even though Sir Ketumile would be laid to rest in a state funeral, it was upon the bereaved family decide what they wished to be done for both the memorial and funeral services.

He said they were working alongside the military and the police as well as morafe and other stakeholders to ensure that all was in order to give the late statesman a dignified valediction.

Also, he said they were expecting some dignitaries from other countries, but were yet to confirm who would be attending.

However, he said only former South African President Thabo Mbeki had confirmed his attendance thus far.

Meanwhile, Sir Ketumile died at the age of 92 on June 22 at Bokamoso Private Hospital surrounded by his family.

Sir Ketumile leaves behind six children and grandchildren. His wife, Olebile Masire died in 2013.

Source: BOPA