Botswana: Masire to Be Buried in Kanye Thursday

Gaborone — June 24 was not like any day for family, friends, supporters, well-wishers and politicians who converged at the Parliamentary village Saturday for the evening prayers for the late former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

"The Lord is My Sherperd, I shall not want... " opened the prayer service and hymns were sung to comfort mourners and celebrate a life lived well as Sir Ketumile was said to have espoused peace and religious tolerance in leading the nation even after he left office.

Sir Ketumile was also said to have run his race and enjoyed God's love and mercies because he trusted and walked with God everyday.

His leadership qualities, humility and selfless nature were also espoused during the service.

He died on June 22 at the age of 91, just a month before celebrating his 92nd birthday on July 22.

He died at Bokamoso Private Hospital after he was admitted on June 18.

Meanwhile, Sir Ketumile's body will lie in state at the National Assembly tomorrow (Tuesday) from 6am until 6pm for the public to pay their last respect to the former statesman.

A solemn memorial service will be held at the University of Botswana on Wednesday from 8am.

Sir Ketumile, who has been accorded a state funeral, will be buried at his home village in Kanye on Thursday while evening prayers are held everyday until Wednesday from 5pm.

Sir Ketumile led Botswana from 1980 to 1998 as second president after the death of Sir Seretse Khama and is credited for being the architect of the country's stability.

As an elder statesman, Sir Ketumile was also involved in peace initiatives across Africa including Kenya, Lesotho, Swaziland and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as playing a key role in ending Mozambique's long civil war.

Further, he chaired the international panel of eminent personalities which investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Meanwhile, flags continue to fly half mast during the time of mourning and books of condolences remain open at the National Assembly, all districts, sub-districts headquarters and all Botswana diplomatic missions.

Source : BOPA