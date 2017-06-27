Photo: Fecafoot

The Indomitable Lions

Indomitable Lions were playing in the tourney for first time since star midfielder died 14 years ago

Cameroon on Monday marked 14 years since the death of Indomitable Lions star Marc Vivien Foe.

The anniversary came only a day after the African football champions were knocked out of the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia on Sunday , thanks to a 3-1 loss to Germany.

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Chile in their opening game, the African champions grabbed their lone point of the global tournament following a 1-1 draw with Australia, but failed to secure a semi-final ticket after going down to world champions Germany in their last group game.

Considered one of the continent's finest midfielders, Marco, as the player who wore jersey number 17 was fondly called, collapsed on the field during a Confederations Cup semi-final match between Cameroon and Colombia on June 26, 2003 and later died in France while defending his national team colours, leaving the global football community in shock.

A first autopsy failed to establish the cause of the 28-year-old's death, but a second found he had been suffering from a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The Indomitable Lions were playing in the Confederations Cup this year for the first time since Foe's shocking demise.

Foe 'was present' in Cameroon's finest hour when they won their fifth continental title in Gabon earlier this year.

A specially designed Lions jerseys, all bearing No. 17, were handy and the team members wore them immediately after they emerged champions as they enjoyed their title celebration and Confederations Cup ticket.

Foe had made 62 appearances with the Cameroon national team, scoring eight goals in 10 years. He was part of the squad that won the last African Cup of Nations crown in 2002 and also featured in the South Korea and Japan World Cup squad of same year.

Though no official event was organised in the country to mark 14 years of the demise of the soccer hero, former clubs, teammates and fans flooded the social media with tributes.

"Today we remember former Hammer, Marc-Vivien Foé, on the anniversary of his sad passing. Rest in Peace," his former club, West Ham United for which he made 38 appearances, twitted.

Foe left behind a widow and sons aged six and three, as well as two-month old daughter.

The player's generosity had been legendary, and there were reports that he dis not leave much money behind.