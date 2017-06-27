26 June 2017

South Africa: Dog Devours Durban Man's Face

A dog has ripped and devoured an elderly man's facial flesh in Tongaat, north of Durban, paramedics said on Monday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said the man, in his 70s, had been visiting some people on Monday in Saunders Circle around 10:59 when their dog attacked him.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the elderly man to have sustained life-threatening injuries. The dog had dragged the man to the ground by the arm and then continued to rip the flesh off the man's face, before devouring it," Botha said.

A Netcare emergency care practitioner and his team had worked tirelessly at the scene to stabilise the man, he said.

"After he was placed on a ventilator, they transported him to a specialised hospital in Durban for the care that he required," he said.

