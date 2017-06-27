Rwanda: Why the AMAA Nominees Gala Night Flopped

The nomination was done on Sunday, May 14 at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC). Among 29 different categories, there is only one Rwandan nominee, Clementine Dusabejambo's film A Place for Myself in the Best Short Film Category.

One of the members on the organising team who spoke on condition of anonymity blamed the poor turn up on poor organisation and failure to coordinate with local partners.

"We didn't work with the right people while organising the dinner. There was no adequate advertisement and marketing of the event," the official said.

There were reports that some members of the local film industry boycotted the event because they were not involved in the planning process.

Ugandan sensation Ykee Benda of Munakampala fame performed and mesmerised the few who attended, particularly the duo of Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze, commonly known as Aki and Paw Paw. The duo got on their feet and danced.