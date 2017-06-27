Uganda: Falcons, Our Saviour Earn Maiden Victories

Kampala — Sharing Youth had made a low start to this season's National Basketball League, winning once in four outings prior to Sunday's game against Startimes Falcons. Three of those losses had come against teams that habour title aspirations in KIU, Power and UCU and often perform better than the Nsambya based club.

But in suffering their fourth defeat of the season against Falcons on Sunday, Sharing surprised many by conjuring up less than 40points as they were blown away 65-34 by their fellow strugglers.

Falcons coach Bernice Akunda attributed the result to change in approach for his side that had hitherto been winless.

"We have been focussing on defense because our offense is not so good," said Ankunda after the game. Falcons consequently gained 24 points from turnovers compared to nine for their opponents who could only raise 18 points by the end of the third period.

Bernard Okumu top scored with 20 points and Vinnie Jurua added 16 for Falcons who are now 1-4 as Sharing slumped to 1-5.

There was also a maiden victory for Our Saviour who had Wilberforce Pirwoth score a game high 21 points in an 87-71 win over JKL.

The league debutants were able to include veteran Norman Blick for the first time this season but he was unable to prevent defeat that leaves them at a 3-2 record.

The forward finished with 10 points after finally being released by KIU Titans with whom he'd signed a contract extension with in December.