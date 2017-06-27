27 June 2017

Nigeria: Shehu Sani - Nigerians Need Update On President's Health

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has called on the presidency to update Nigerians on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari, to avoid speculations and rumours about his status.

Sani, in a facebook post yesterday evening, called on Nigerians to work hard to surmount national challenges, rather than focus on the superficial and mundane things.

He was reacting to the criticisms that have trailed the president's sallah message which was relayed in Hausa language.

"There is nothing wrong with the president sending Sallah message in Hausa language. He is on medical vacation, he has transferred power to the acting President. It is the acting president that is bound to act 'officially' on state matters, including speaking in 'Our official language," Sani said.

"Understandably, we live in times when everything is sensitive and subject to interrogation and interpretation; this is avoidable," he said further.

"Lets pray for our president and our country and work hard to surmount our challenges rather than harp on the superficial and the mundane. The presidency should also periodically update the nation on the progress of Mr. President's health so as to neutralise the conjectures, speculations and ripples of rumour," the lawmaker added.

