Uganda: Foreign Crews Check in Today Ahead of V-Power Pearl Rally

Kampala — Ten foreign crews are expected in the country today ahead of the 19th edition Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally 2017.

The event starts on Friday with Super Special Stage (SSS) at Busiika before the cars nine competitive sections.

The 10 include Jaspreet Singh Chatthe /Gurdeep Panesar in Evo X, the 2015 ARC champions and current leader, his cousin Dilraj Chatthe/ Riyaz Ismail also in Evo X and Manvir Baryan / Drew Sturrock (Ken/UK) in Skoda Fabia 1600 R5 all from Kenya. The rest are the husband and wife pair of Leroy Gomes/Urshlla Gomes in Evo X plus Kleeven Gomes and Riyaz Latife ( Zam) Evo IX both from Zambia.

Others include veteran Gianfranco Davite, now driving under Belgium licence along with his long term co-driver Sylvia Vindevogel from Burundi in Evo X, Valery Bukera/ Jean Jean Giesen in Subaru from Burundi, and the trio from Rwanda Jean Claude Gakwaya/ Jean Claude Mugabo in Subaru, Mohamed Abbas Roshanali / Ali Hassan in Subaru and Fabrice Yoto Nyiridandi/ Regis Remera in Toyoto Celica.

Documentation

"Tomorrow (today) is for documentations and formalise the entry and see that everything is order ahead of the reconnaissance of the route tomorrow and Thursday," Kees Kagolo, the Competitors Relations Officer ( CRO) explained to the Daily Monitor.

The event will have a total of 493.83km of which 203.30 km is competitive. Vivo Energy with Sh100m, Hima Cement, Lato Milk, Fero Mobile Silver Springs Hotel, Fire and safety Appliances Ltd, ICEA, World Wide Movers, Tramigo car tracking and Scoul are the sponsors.

