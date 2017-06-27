Uganda: Kakande Helps Uganda Bombers End 13-Year Jinx

Kampala — Coach Muhammad Hassan's nine-man team was on the verge of being labelled underachievers until all the three semi-finalists majestically cruised to the final of the AFBC African Confederation Boxing Championship in Brazzaville, Congo.

Team captain Musa Shadir and four others had lost the plot.

Granted, by reaching the semis, super heavy David 'The Dragon' Ayiti, welterweight Muzamir 'King Kong' Kakande and bantamweight Geoffrey Kakeeto had booked their tickets to the World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany due August, but three out of nine was a smaller number compared to the 2015 performance.

At the 2015 edition in Casablanca, Morocco, the late Coach Dick Katende's team of eight had five semi-finalists and four of whom qualified for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Mathematically, that was a better performance considering that the team's resources only allowed them in Casablanca until the semi-final day.

They returned to Kampala with fake medals - the real tournament bronze followed them much later.

Hail the new victors

But the 2017 team, made of continental debutants, finally won the contest. Such is the fragility of such tournaments that every 11 minutes a boxer stands in the ring are a do-or-die. By the final bell you are either in or out of the tournament, period.

In an earlier interview, bantamweight Kaketo and his UPDF fellow David Ayiti told Daily Monitor their prime target was qualifying for the World Championship. Having reached the semis, they had achieved just that, and assured of a medal. So any loss would not be a big heartbreak.

But Kakeeto pulled off a big upset when he eliminated 2016 Olympian Bilel Mhamdi, who also won gold at the 2016 Africa Olympic trials in Yaounde, Cameroon. The Tunisian is Africa's number one and ranked sixth in the world.

By reaching the final of a major tournament - despite losing to Mauritian Jean Jordy Vadamootoo - Kakeeto had done what revered bantamweights like Martin Mubiru and Atanus Mugerwa failed on several attempts.

Ayiti did not last the distance on the final against Cameroon's Arsene Fokou Fosso but still his silver medal will be envied by his UPDF predecessor Mike Ssekabembe, whose best medals were bronze.

Unlike Kaketo and Ayiti, welterweight Kakande's mission was proving doubters wrong.

He set gold as his standard, besides qualifying for the Worlds. It looked impossible but he achieved it and in thrilling fashion.

He is known for ferocious knockouts like the one with which he dispatched Algerian Younes Nemouchi on the quarterfinals. But his other three fights ended in convincing decision victories.

He ended Uganda's 13-year wait for a gold medal in a major tournament since light fly Jolly Katongole did it at the 2004 Aiba African Olympic Qualifiers in Casablanca.

UGANDA'S MEDALS AT BIG TOURNAMENTS

Gold: Muzamir 'King Kong' Kakande (welterweight)

Silver: Geoffrey Kaketo (bantamweight)

Silver: David Ayiti (super heavy)

Last gold medallist:

Jolly Katongole, (2004 Aiba African Olympic Qualifiers)

Last African Champions:

Abdu Tebazalwa and Muhammad Kizito (1999 All-Africa Games)