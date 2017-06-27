27 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KHC Stallions Aim for Improvements After Flying Start

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Makhtum Muziransa

Kampala — As Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions players celebrated their 4-0 win over Simba in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Sunday, their coach Bernard Bwire cast a lone figure deep in thought at the touchline.

The win on Eid Day, though even more convincing than the previous weekend's 2-1 victory over Weatherhead, was not without blemish.

A tiring midfield that let a disoriented Simba pile pressure intermittently in the second half, the profligacy in front of goal and a thin bench with only three substitutes were big concerns as KHC won their second game of the season to remain top with six points.

"There is room for improvement especially in our execution in the D," Bwire said after goals from Benjamin Mkapa (two), Dulf Musoke and Moses Nsereko ensured they beat Simba for the first time in the opening round of the league in three seasons thus far.

NHL - WEEKEND RESULTS Y

M: Simba 0-4 KHC Stallions

W: Weatherhead 4-1 KHC Swans

SATURDAY NHL RESULTS

W: DCU 4-3 Rhinos

M: Wananchi 0-2 Weatherhead

Uganda

Museveni to Face Off With Besigye in Kyadondo

As the campaigns in Kyadondo East reach the climax, the mood of supporters and candidates cannot get any vigorous. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.