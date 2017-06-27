Uganda: KHC Stallions Aim for Improvements After Flying Start

Kampala — As Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions players celebrated their 4-0 win over Simba in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Sunday, their coach Bernard Bwire cast a lone figure deep in thought at the touchline.

The win on Eid Day, though even more convincing than the previous weekend's 2-1 victory over Weatherhead, was not without blemish.

A tiring midfield that let a disoriented Simba pile pressure intermittently in the second half, the profligacy in front of goal and a thin bench with only three substitutes were big concerns as KHC won their second game of the season to remain top with six points.

"There is room for improvement especially in our execution in the D," Bwire said after goals from Benjamin Mkapa (two), Dulf Musoke and Moses Nsereko ensured they beat Simba for the first time in the opening round of the league in three seasons thus far.

NHL - WEEKEND RESULTS Y

M: Simba 0-4 KHC Stallions

W: Weatherhead 4-1 KHC Swans

SATURDAY NHL RESULTS

W: DCU 4-3 Rhinos

M: Wananchi 0-2 Weatherhead