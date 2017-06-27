Photo: Daily News

Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The government Monday summons former Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowasa, to appear before the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over unspecified reasons.

The former PM who is now a key opposition figure will be required to record a statement tomorrow, Tuesday June 27 at 10am. Mr Lowassa confirms he has been summoned but did not know why. The Opposition party Chadema spokesperson Tumaini Makene also confirmed the news.

In a telephone interview, Mr Lowassa said that he got the directive from the government through a letter.

"I have received the letter which directs me to report to the DCI offices tomorrow but I still don't know the reasons behind it," he said.

However, Lowassa said he suspected the order may have something to do with remarks he made Friday night during an Iftar address in Dar es Salaam.

During the address, the former PM asked President John Magufuli to intervene so that several Muslim preachers who have been held in custody for more than four years without progress in their case be heard in court. Most of the preachers were arrested in Zanzibar over terrorism link claims.

Yesterday Mr Lowassa said he suspected he was being summoned over the remarks relating to the clerics. "I am not sure if this could be the reason but I am just guessing. But the truth will be clear by tomorrow when I will see the DCI," he said.

The former PM who contested the presidency in the 2015 General Election and lost to President Magufuli pledged during his campaigns to have the clerics released should he win.