26 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda She Cranes Sink Malawi

By Frank Kisakye

The Uganda She Cranes lead the table at the on-going 2017 Africa Netball Championship in Kampala.

After three games Uganda is unbeaten and leads the table with six points. Uganda beat Malawi 66-43 in their third game of the tournament played on Monday at the MTN Arena, Lugogo.

Skipper Peace Proscovia was again in good scoring form to lead from the front in a game that showed a tough contest in the first two quarters.

"We responded well and the Malawi team was very hard in the first two quarters," said Proscovia who also features for Loughborough Lightning in England.

On Saturday Uganda opened their campaign with a 72-29 win over Botswana, while they followed it up with a 69-31 victory against Namibia. The Malawi Queens who are ranked sixth in the world also registered a 55-45 win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Dr Patrick Ogwel, assistant general secretary (administration) of the National Council of Sports (NCS) praised the She Cranes for the good show in the first three days. "

We are hopeful that this team will win this trophy," added a confident Ogwel.

Susan Anek, President of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) said despite the financial challenges, the competition is running well. Uganda is yet to play Zambia and Zimbabwe in the first phase of the matches.

Each team will play against each other twice on a round robin basis and awards will take place on the last day on June 29.

