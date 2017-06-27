Uganda: Police Shoots 3 Students in Kacheera High School Strike

At least three students of Kacheera high school in Rakai district have been rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital in critical condition after being shot during a violent strike.

The injured students have been identified as Jackie Ahimbisibwe of Senior 3, Hassan Magara of Senior 2 and Boaz Ssewanja who is also in Senior 2. These students are part of those shot at during today's strike at the school stemming from the suspension of Fred Ssebowa, a teacher at the school.

It all started last week when authorities at the school suspended Ssebowa, the Senior 1 and 2 teacher to pave way for investigations over his alleged involvement in sexually abusing students.

On Thursday, the school management committee led by John Magara, who is also the Kacheera sub-county LC3 chairperson, suspended Ssebowa.

The school management announced to the students that Ssebowa would not return to school unless he is cleared by the investigations. The students reacted by issuing a two-day ultimatum to either have him back in school or they cause trouble. The students dismissed allegations of sexual abuse saying they are baseless.

Today, when Ssebowa didn't show up to teach, students stormed the administration block demanding to know why he was not at school. They pelted stones at teachers forcing them to scamper for dear lives.

The angry students started destroying property forcing police to intervene, shooting indiscriminately. Police shot Hassan Magara in the groin area injuring him severely while Jackie Ahimbisibwe and Boaz Ssewanja were shot in the thighs. Bullets were still stuck in their thighs at the time medical officials at Lyantonde hospital referred them to Mulago hospital in Kampala.

Okoth Oboth, the Lyantonde hospital Medical Superintendent says by the time the students arrived at the hospital they were in very critical condition and the hospital could not attend to them. He says they instantly referred them to Mulago hospital.

Lameck Kigozi, the Greater Masaka region Police spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying more police had been deployed to contain the situation.

