Uganda: Honda, Muntari Excite Youngsters

Kampala — In the end the excitement on the looks of the various youngsters at the Kamokya-kataka Ground said it all.

Two superstars, Japanese Keisuke Honda and Ghana's Sulley Muntari had just played alongside them in a short 11-aside game as a Super Heroes Academy side defeated Royal Arms Academy 1-0 at the Kirra Road Ground.

The players were on a three-day visit to Uganda with Honda who played at two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 travelling as part of his role as a Global Advocate for Youth at the United Nations Foundation.

He consequently invited Muntari, a former AC Milan teammate and strong advocate in the fight against racism.

"All football players want to play at a World Cup. As my philosophy dreams make people strong and strong people help each other. So I want to educate I want to provide opportunities for players with a dream to play at the world Cup," Honda stated in his first press conference at Serena Hotel on Friday evening.

Honda who is already involved with academies in in China, USA, Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia further revealed plans of partnering with a local club raise players.

After the exhibition game played over 20 minute period, Muntari added to the excitement of the youngsters by offering $400 to help buy soccer boots.

The pair also held meetings with Fufa president Moses Magogo as well as paying a courtesy call to the Japanese Embassy before departure.