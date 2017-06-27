Photo: Fadhili Akida/Daily News

President John Magufuli displays the second report on mineral sand investigation shorlty after receiving it from the special committee he assigned to undertake the task, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Singida — It has emerged that 11 regional commissioners have congratulated President John Magufuli, on his patriotism and the ongoing tremendous job he has been doing on defending and protecting the country's resources in the interests of the majority Tanzanians.

The regional commissioners, members of regional defence and security committees inclusive, from Singida, Rukwa, Katavi, Kagera, Tabora, Dodoma, Manyara, Geita, Shinyanga, Mwanza and Kigoma made the statement on Friday during the regions' ordinary meeting on good neighbourliness.

The meeting, chaired by Tabora Regional Commissioner Aggrey Mwamry, took place in Singida Region at the conference hall of the Office of the Singida Regional Commissioner.

"As his aides (of President Magufuli), we will keep implementing and taking note of his directives in our daily duty execution. We will at all time, be close to the people and serve them by executing our duties with honesty and integrity. We will also ensure that the public's interests and the nation in general are given a priority," part of their statement said.

The RCs also called upon residents as well as lawful local and foreign investors in the country to support President Magufuli, by working hard and observe the country's laws.

The meeting, which is of its kind to have taken place in the region, urged that there was a need of encouraging the president so that he continue bravely to protect the country's resources.