Tanzania: Zanzibar's Shein Urges On Protection of Natural Gas On Eid Day

Zanzibar — The President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, who is also the Chairman of the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar, has insisted that great care was needed in preparing, overseeing and following-up mineral and natural gas contracts to avoid unprofessionalism, saying the resources belong to all Zanzibaris.

Alhaj Dr Shein made the statement today in a speech he gave in the Eid-el-Fitr Baraza that took place at the House of Representatives' former hall at Kikwajuni in Zanzibar Town.

The president insisted that the mineral and natural gas contracts should not create a loophole to benefit the few and their firms through cunning, unjust and unprofessional means, saying learning was needed to be acquired from those well advanced in doing such a business.

In the speech, Dr Shein pointed out that after completing to enact a law on fuels and natural gas, establishing an authority to regulate and coordinate fuel and gas activities and establishing a fuel company, the next important step to follow would be preparing contracts on the resources.

He clarified that the Ministries concerned with issues of Land, Water, Energy and Environment, experts and all institutions involved in preparing the contracts were supposed to understand that the natural gas and fuel resources belonged to all Zanzibaris.

Dr Shein used that opportunity to congratulate Tanzania's President Dr John Magufuli for his continued efforts in growing the country's economy including reviving, developing the industrial sector and suspending the shipment of mineral sands outside the country and protecting the nation's resources.

He further said all Tanzanians, regardless of their political ideologies, were supposed to give support to and encourage the president for the good job he had been doing. He said the president's efforts in fighting against economic sabotage aimed at implementing the government's duty of serving the public as stipulated in CCM's manifesto for the 2015-2020 polls.

Apart from Dr Shein, the Eid Baraza was attended by various leaders including Tanzania's Vice-President, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan; Zanzibar's Second Vice- President, Balozi Seif Ali Idd; Zanzibar's Chief Mufti, Sheikh Saleh Omar Kabi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Zubeir Ali Maulid and others.