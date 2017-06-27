Tanzania: Joy As 8 Babies Are Born At Muhimbili On Eid Day

Dar es Salaam — As Muslims in Tanzania and the community celebrates Eid el Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, eight babies were born last night at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Speaking to The Citizen on a telephone interview, MNH nursing officer Ms Janeth Mwambona said there were four girls and four boys.

According to her, the new babies were born on Monday between midnight and 11 am. Four of them were born through caesarian section while others were born through normal delivery.

"The number is expected to increase by the end of day today as there are still five pregnant mothers at the labour ward who are expected to give birth today," she said.

However Ms Mwambona told the paper that, the labour ward at the national hospital for years has been experiencing the shortage of medical supplies including lifesaving machines and hospital beds.

"There are only 20 beds at the labour ward. It is difficult to accommodate new born babies when their number exceeds the bed capacity, as we are sometimes forced to use one bed for two or three babies," she said.

She urged the government to construct a modern labour ward at the national hospital. "In April and May, the number of new born babies increase up to 20 per day compared to 8 babies per day delivered on normal days. With the shortage of lifesaving machines, we normally give priority to babies with critical conditions to save their lives," she said.

However, the problem was not limited to the national hospital, in which according to a 2014 research report availed by BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, titled "Availability of drugs and medical supplies for emergency obstetric care: Experience of health facility managers in a rural District of Tanzania," the shortage of drugs and medical supplies for maternal health is a challenge facing many health systems in low and middle income countries.

The research findings indicated that almost 99 per cent of all maternal deaths occur in developing countries and these are mostly in women living in rural areas.

Most of these deaths could be avoided if women were given access to adequate maternal health services including quality emergency obstetric care, according to the report.