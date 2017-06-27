27 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 1977 Set of Nigeria Law School Celebrates 40 Years Post-Call

By Kehinde Olatunji

The 1977 set of the Nigeria Law School (NLS) will between June 30 and July 1, 2017 mark its 40 years anniversary of call to bar.

According to a statement by the group endorsed by Sade Adetiba, the theme will be "We are Lawyers, we are Judges: Now Justice!"

The organisers said the Chief Justice (CJ) of Gambia, Hon Hassan Bubacar Jallow, Prof. Ameze Guobadia of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Akin Oyebode of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), past President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Boma Ozobia and Mr. Yomi Orimobi, a legal practitioner and Cambridge University alumnus, are expected at the event among others.

Adetiba said: "The distinguished NLS 77 set has an array of accomplished members, including three judges currently on the Supreme Court bench. They are Justices Ejembi Eko, Mary Peter Odili, and Muhamad Musa Dattijo, while three other alumni currently sit at the Court of Appeal. They are Justices Abdu Aboki, Rita Pemu and Fatima Akinbami as well as the President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State, Justice Folashade Aguda Taiwo.

"Serving Chief Judges include Justices Ibrahim Auta, Federal High Court, Ibrahim Bala Mairiga, Kebbi State high court; whilst Justices Nnenna Otti and Atiku Shehu retired recently as Chief Judge of Abia and Kano States respectively."

The group also has outstanding legal practitioners with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and distinguished academia.

