Malawi: Celebrity Singers Tay Grin, Zani Challe to Perform Together in America

Continuing on his world tour, fresh from his performance at the Secret Summer Solstice festival in Iceland, where he shared the stage with the likes of Rick Ross and Jason Derulo, Malawian rapper Tay Grin is off to America for performances in Dallas, Texas, and South Bend, Indiana.

The Nyau King is joined by Malawi's South Africa-based Zani Challe.

Zani, whose video for the hit single "Single Tonight" featuring Nigeria's Patoranking has been enjoying massive airplay on the continent most recently performed at Old Trafford in Manchester at a charity gala organized by UK-based Malawian public healthcare charity organization "Malawi Healthcare Support" (MAHECAS)

In Texas, at the Big D Big Night event which will take place in Richardson, the two will be joined by Texas-based renowned DJ Queen Agnes, daughter of Malawi's legendary musician the late Bright Nkhata. Also on the lineup is Zambia's Titi Kay and Mindset Music.

The shows have been organized by Flakers Entertainment in collaboration with Linde Entertainment and other partners.

Flakers Entertainment, which is run by Indiana-based Brandon Mafuleka, has over the years been instrumental in organizing events featuring artists from Malawi and other African Countries. In 2016, Flakers Entertainment played a key role in making the Gidess Chalamanda show in Indiana possible.

Fatima Nkata, artist liaison and consultant to the organizing collective had this to say: "The idea behind these shows is to provide a platform for Artist from Malawi and other African countries to showcase their art as well as an opportunity for patrons in America to experience the rich diversity reflected in music from Africa."

Nkata also said that through music, those in the diaspora get to interact with artists from home and reconnect with the motherland.

"Keeping connected to the motherland ensures that we maintain interest in proactively contributing to changing the harsh realities our people face back home" she added.