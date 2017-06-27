Nigeria: Osinbajo Has Given Good Account of Himself - Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has given a good account of himself in running the affairs of Nigeria.

He also urged Muslims and all Nigerians to continue to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Atiku, in his Eid-el-Fitr‎ message yesterday, sent through his media office, said, "Professor Osinbajo has demonstrated strong leadership by moving fast to nip the recent tension in the country in the bud, which arose from the quit notice issued on the Igbo by a coalition of northern youth groups and the counter notices from groups from other regions."

He also urged ‎Muslims to extend the lessons of the fasting period beyond the Ramadan and be good ambassadors of sacrifice and love.