Nigeria: Finance Minister Adeosun Denies Hate Tweet Against Igbos

Photo: Premium Times

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo people as reflected in a tweet.

In the said hate tweet against Ndigbo which showed a verified handle, @HMKemiAdeosun, it wrote, "Ï'm happy that Igbos are gradually becoming insignificant in Nigeria financial system & before the End of 2023, igbos will be insignifican in South east & Nigeria in general."

But the minister, through her own verified tweeter handle, @HMKemiAdeosun, that looks just the same with the fake one denied the tweet, saying there is a "fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

"It's nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you."

Also on her Facebook page, she said: "It has come to my attention that there's a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

"It's nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing.

"Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential."

Meanwhile, some tweeter users have condemned the hate tweet in various tweets.

A user, @iamtenseven, in a tweet tagging @HMKemiAdeosun asked, "I thought your staff said you don't have a twitter account? Is this Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria's Finance minister or a parody account?

But the minister replied, ".@HMKemiAdeosun is the Hon. Minister's genuine handle. The unauthorized account you're referring to is @MrsKemiAdeosun, & it's been shut down

Another user, @ChykeBaba, while equally tagging @HMKemiAdeosun, tweeted, "We were also told this was a parody account. What do we believe now?"

And the Finance Ministers verified hand, @HMKemiAdeosun, replied saying, "@HMKemiAdeosun is the Hon Minister's genuine handle. The unauthorized account you're referring to is @MrsKemiAdeosun, & it's been shut down"