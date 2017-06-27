27 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Espoir Dent Rayon's Hope of Domestic Double

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi was left disappointed by his team's lack of scoring prowess in the shock defeat against Espoir FC in the first leg of this year's Peace Cup semi-final that was played at Kamarampaka Stadium in Rusizi on Sunday.

The defending champions saw their chance of winning a double this season dwindle after a 2-0 defeat in Rusizi. To keep their hope for a double win alive, Rayon will have to score a difference of three goals in the return leg on Wednesday.

Moninga Walosambo and Adolphe Hakundukize netted the crucial two goals for Espoir.

"I'm disappointed with the manner in which we lost the game, it was not our day, we didn't play well, we failed to create chances and I am not happy with the overall performance," said Masudi.

"Nonetheless, we have to overturn this result when we host the second leg on Wednesday. We are going to re-strategize and I think everyone on the team knows the hard task we must overcome. Our target is to play the final and the chances are still there," he further noted.

This is second time in a row that Espoir have reached the semifinal. Last season, they were eliminated by APR on an aggregate score of 1-0.

Meanwhile by press time, APR and Amagaju were due to lock horns at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe in the other semi-final.

Wednesday

Peace Cup quarterfinals

Return leg

Rayon Sports vs Espoir 3:30pm

Sunday

First leg

Espoir 2-0 Rayon Sports

Rwanda

Why U.S. Threats to EAC States 'AGOA Row' Is Wake Up Call On Agriculture

In recent days, the big story in the East African region has been the US threat to withdraw export benefits enjoyed by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.