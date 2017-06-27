Rwanda: Espoir Dent Rayon's Hope of Domestic Double

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi was left disappointed by his team's lack of scoring prowess in the shock defeat against Espoir FC in the first leg of this year's Peace Cup semi-final that was played at Kamarampaka Stadium in Rusizi on Sunday.

The defending champions saw their chance of winning a double this season dwindle after a 2-0 defeat in Rusizi. To keep their hope for a double win alive, Rayon will have to score a difference of three goals in the return leg on Wednesday.

Moninga Walosambo and Adolphe Hakundukize netted the crucial two goals for Espoir.

"I'm disappointed with the manner in which we lost the game, it was not our day, we didn't play well, we failed to create chances and I am not happy with the overall performance," said Masudi.

"Nonetheless, we have to overturn this result when we host the second leg on Wednesday. We are going to re-strategize and I think everyone on the team knows the hard task we must overcome. Our target is to play the final and the chances are still there," he further noted.

This is second time in a row that Espoir have reached the semifinal. Last season, they were eliminated by APR on an aggregate score of 1-0.

Meanwhile by press time, APR and Amagaju were due to lock horns at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe in the other semi-final.

Wednesday

Peace Cup quarterfinals

Return leg

Rayon Sports vs Espoir 3:30pm

Sunday

First leg

Espoir 2-0 Rayon Sports