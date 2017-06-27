27 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rutsindura Memorial Tourney Set for July 1

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

The annual volleyball Genocide memorial tournament dubbed "Rutsindura" will be held this weekend at Petit Séminaire 'Virgo Fidelis' de Butare, in Huye district.

The two-day tournament that starts on Saturday is expected to attract local clubs for senior men, junior men and women and a number of teams from Uganda.

The annual tournament is held in memory of former national volleyball team coach Alphonse Rutsindura and other volleyball players and fans, killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rutsindura was a teacher and coach at Petit Seminaire de Karubanda (PSB) and a lecturer at the former National University of Rwanda (NUR). He was instrumental in helping the sport grow during his days.

Rwanda

Why U.S. Threats to EAC States 'AGOA Row' Is Wake Up Call On Agriculture

In recent days, the big story in the East African region has been the US threat to withdraw export benefits enjoyed by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.