Rwanda: Rutsindura Memorial Tourney Set for July 1

The annual volleyball Genocide memorial tournament dubbed "Rutsindura" will be held this weekend at Petit Séminaire 'Virgo Fidelis' de Butare, in Huye district.

The two-day tournament that starts on Saturday is expected to attract local clubs for senior men, junior men and women and a number of teams from Uganda.

The annual tournament is held in memory of former national volleyball team coach Alphonse Rutsindura and other volleyball players and fans, killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rutsindura was a teacher and coach at Petit Seminaire de Karubanda (PSB) and a lecturer at the former National University of Rwanda (NUR). He was instrumental in helping the sport grow during his days.