27 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cyclist Ingabire Turns Focus to Continental Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

After dominating the just concluded 2017 national championships, budding female cyclist Beatha Ingabire is not taking anything for granted as she has vowed to win a medal at next year's African Continental Championships that will be staged in Rwanda.

Rwanda will host the 14th edition of the annual event from February 13-18, 2018 and this will be the second time for Rwanda to host the UCI sanctioned race.

After winning the 2017 national championship in the women category both in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) and road race, 21-year old Ingabire who rides for Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana is keen to replace her teammate Jean d'Arc Girubuntu as the new queen of the bike in the country. Her aim is to win a medal at the forthcoming continental show piece.

"I feel excited and I think I deserved to win this championship. I trained hard for it, that was the only secret, both races were gruesome but I persisted because I really needed to win," said Ingabire.

On Saturday, she won the Individual Time Trial that was held in Nyamata, Bugesera district after completing the 25 kilomtre distance in 40 minutes and 52 seconds beating her team mates Xaverine Nirere and defending champion Girubuntu who finished in the second and third place clocking 41':08" and 43':54" respectively.

On Sunday, she again won the road race that started from Ngoma to Kigali covering 99.5 kilometres in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 20 micro seconds, again beating Nirere who clocked 3h:09':15" to finish in the second place and Samantha Dushimiyimana who finished third posting 3h:09':55"

"The focus is now the continental championships next year, I am going to double my efforts and I believe I can win a medal there," she further noted.

Rwanda

Why U.S. Threats to EAC States 'AGOA Row' Is Wake Up Call On Agriculture

In recent days, the big story in the East African region has been the US threat to withdraw export benefits enjoyed by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.