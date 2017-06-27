Convicted child rapist Dawie de Villiers is set to hear his fate in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

His sentencing has been postponed a number of times since he was found guilty.

In February, De Villiers was found guilty on 32 of 38 charges, including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography.

The court found he was a poor witness and that his version of events had too many contradictions.

One of the minors had testified that De Villiers had asked her to take off her clothes in front of him. He claimed she was only engaged in method acting.

De Villiers said he did not stop her from taking off her clothes, as it was sensual and sexy, and he thought she wanted to do it.

The court accepted the minor's testimony.

De Villiers claimed the State witnesses had lied and conspired with M-Net's Carte Blanche programme to harm his reputation and that of his modelling agency.

